‘The Dragon Prince’ From ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Writer Headed to Netflix

Netflix is already home to animated adventure shows like Voltron: Legendary Defender and Trollhunters, and now its announced its next: The Dragon Prince.

The Dragon Prince is created by Aaron Ehasz, who was the head writer on Avatar: The Last Airbender and also worked on Futurama, and Justin Richmond.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the series description released by Netflix:

“Avatar: The Last Airbender head writer Aaron Ehasz has paired with Netflix for The Dragon Prince, a new animated series about two human princes who forge an unlikely bond with the elfin assassin sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.”

Heroes coming together to bring peace to a world at war? Sounds like familiar territory for anyone involved with Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Check out the first poster for The Dragon Prince below:

Ehasz, Richmond, and executive producer Giancarlo Volpe (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) will be at Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 21st to present a sneak peek at The Dragon Prince.

No release date for the series has been announced at this time.

Netflix has been aggressive about pursuing new content for its streaming content, including new animated series and anime. In addition to The Dragon Prince, Netflix is also preparing another season of Voltron: Legendary Defender. The animated adaptation of beloved video game series Castlevania was also renewed for a second season, as was the quirky series Aggretsuko.

Another creative alum of the Avatar universe, Legend of Korra‘s LeSean Thomas, will also be bringing a new series to Netflix soon in the form of an anime adaptation of his comic book series Cannon Busters:

“The show follows the adventures and exploits of S.A.M, a high-end friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on an unforgettable journey in a fantastic and dangerous world in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a kingdom under siege.”

Are you excited about The Dragon Prince? Are you excited to see Netflix investing more in new animated series? Let us know in the comments!