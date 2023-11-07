The Dragon Prince Season 6 First Look Released

The Dragon Prince is coming back to Netflix with new episodes next year, and to celebrate Netflix has dropped the first look at The Dragon Prince Season 6! The Dragon Prince kicked off a dark new era of its series with Season 4 as it sparked the Mystery of Aaravos saga, and Season 5 took it to the next level by showcasing the next phase of this dark new chapter of the series. With Season 5 teasing some big things coming ahead in the future episodes, it's now time to check out what's coming next in the new season.

Netflix has officially announced that The Dragon Prince Season 6 is scheduled for a release some time in 2024, and as part of Geeked Week 2023 this year, Netflix has released the first look at the next step of the series with The Dragon Prince Season 6. With the animated series previously confirmed to run for seven seasons on Netflix and telling its whole story, that makes this next season of episodes all the more intriguing as it gets closer to the end. Check out the first look at The Dragon Prince Season 6 below.

A first glimpse of book 6: STARS.... ✨ More from The Dragon Prince is coming to #GeekedWeek, starting this Thursday! pic.twitter.com/qmIAP5A132 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 7, 2023

How to Watch The Dragon Prince

With The Dragon Prince returning for Season 6 next year (without a concrete release date for the new episodes just yet), that means there's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened so far. You can find the first five seasons of The Dragon Prince now streaming with Netflix, Wonderstorm teases the latest season of the series as such:

"The Netflix animated series THE DRAGON PRINCE returns for a nine-episode fifth season on July 27, 2023. In this exciting next chapter of the 'Mystery of Aaravos' arc, we rejoin our heroes after their narrow escape from the depths of Umber Tor. With the map to Aaravos' prison in hand, Claudia and Terry race against time to save Viren's life. Meanwhile, Callum, Rayla, Ezran, and Soren seek out new friends (and old) to help them prevent the return of the infamous Startouch Elf."

