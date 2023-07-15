The Dragon Prince will be returning to Netflix with Season 5 later this month, and The Dragon Prince is gearing fans up for the animated series’ big return with the first look at each of the episode titles coming our way in this next major arc! The Mystery of Aaaravos saga kicked off the second major half of the long running animated series with Season 4, and Season 5 of The Dragon Prince will be taking on this saga with the next big step in the story. Things have gotten more intense, and that makes waiting for the new season all the tougher.

The Dragon Prince Season 5 will be returning with the next phase of the Mystery of Aaravos saga later this July on Netflix, and Wonderstorm has revealed the episode titles for the nine new episodes coming our way. With Netflix previously confirming that The Dragon Prince will be able to tell its entire planned seven season story, each of these episodes brings us one step closer to an end. You can check out the episode titles for The Dragon Prince Season 5 below and guess what they’ll have to offer:

The Dragon Prince Season 5 Episode Titles Revealed

Chapter 1: Domina Profundis

Chapter 2: Old Wounds

Chapter 3: Nightmares & Revelations

Chapter 4: The Great Bookery

Chapter 5: Archmage Akiyu

Chapter 6: Bait & Switch

Chapter 7: Sea Legs

Chapter 8: Finnegrin’s Wake

Chapter 9: Infantis Sanguine

Premieres with Netflix on July 27th and dubbed “Book Five: Water,” Wonderstorm teases the next phase of the Mystery of Aaravos saga in The Dragon Prince Season 5 as such, “The Netflix animated series THE DRAGON PRINCE returns for a nine-episode fifth season on July 27, 2023. In this exciting next chapter of the ‘Mystery of Aaravos’ arc, we rejoin our heroes after their narrow escape from the depths of Umber Tor. With the map to Aaravos’ prison in hand, Claudia and Terry race against time to save Viren’s life. Meanwhile, Callum, Rayla, Ezran, and Soren seek out new friends (and old) to help them prevent the return of the infamous Startouch Elf.”

