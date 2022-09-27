The God of High School Ends with Final Chapter's Debut

The God of High School was a major anime original for Crunchyroll, with the streaming service releasing the first thirteen episodes back in 2020. While the series introduced fans to Jin Mori as he participated in a fast-paced, often brutal, battle against his fellow young combatants, the Webtoon has continued to tell its story for over a decade at this point. However, the series has announced that it will be coming to an end with its 565th chapter, though readers can look forward to an epilogue that brings Yongje Park's series to a close.

The God of High School wasn't just a major original for Crunchyroll but also helped to bring Studio MAPPA to the attention of many fans, with the series predating the animation studio's work on Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan's Final Season respectively. Since coming to an end in 2020, the series has yet to receive the green light for a second season, though considering the streaming service announced earlier this year that Tower of God would be returning for a second season, years following its introduction, this is a case of "never say never".

WEBTOON shared the unfortunate news that The God of High School was coming to an end via its Official Twitter Account, while also letting fans know to keep an eye out for an upcoming epilogue that should wrap a bow on the proceedings of the popular comic:

The epic conclusion to WEBTOON's classic saga The God of High School is available now on Fast Pass.



Don't mourn the end too soon because an epilogue is coming! #TheGodofHighSchool #WEBTOON



➡️ https://t.co/CfRCAEXAKx pic.twitter.com/dlddZUyyH8 — WEBTOON (@webtoonofficial) September 23, 2022

The anime adaptation for The God of High School is currently available on Crunchyroll, which created the original series based on the Webtoon that debuted in 2011, and the official description from the streaming service reads as such:

"Jin Mori has proclaimed himself the strongest high schooler. His life changes when he's invited to participate in "God of High School," a tournament to determine the strongest high schooler of all. He's told that if he wins, any wish he makes will be granted... All the participants are powerful contenders who fight their hardest for their own wishes. What awaits them at the end of the tournament? A chaotic battle between unbelievably strong high school students is about to begin!"

