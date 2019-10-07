The Irregular at Magic High School Season 2 Announced

If you’ve been paying close attention to the anime scene in the last few years, you might have noticed that several franchises that have been dormant for a while have been coming back for new seasons or sequels. One surprising addition to this recent revival fever is The Irregular at Magic High School. After the first season of the series came to an end, and the feature film based on the franchise was full of promise, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the anime again. Now it’s been confirmed that The Irregular at Magic High School will officially be coming back for a second season next year.

Dengeki Bunko announced during a special fan event for their properties in Japan, and announced The Irregular at Magic High School will be adapting the Visitor Arc of the original light novel series for the second season. The announcement came along with a special announcement teaser and poster too.

Scheduled for a release sometime in 2020, The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc will be adapting the story from volumes 9-11 of the original light novel series. Risako Yoshida will be returning to direct the new season for 8-Bit, Kana Ishida will return to serve as character designer, and Taku Iwasaki will be returning to compose the music for the new season.

The second season will also feature a returning cast including Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Yoko Hikasa as Angelina Kudo Shields, Yumi Uchiyama as Erika Chiba, Takuma Terashima as Leonhard Saijo, Satomi Sato as Mizuki Shibata, Atsushi Tamaru as Mikihiko Yoshida, Sora Amamiya as Honoka Mitsui, Yuiko Tatsumi as Shizuku Kitayama, Kana Hanazawa as Mayumi Saegusa, Marina Inoue as Mari Watanabe, and Junichi Suwabe as Katsuto Jumonji.

Originally conceived as a series of web novels for Shosetsuka ni Naro before being published as an official light novel series from Dengeki Bunko in 2011, Tsutomu Sato’s The Irregular at Magic High School follows a pair of siblings enrolled in an elite high school. Hiding their true pasts and abilities, the two must navigate the challenges of this magical school. The series has been adapted into an anime series by Studio Madhouse in 2014 before a film based on an original story released in 2017.

If you wanted to catch up with the series before its second season, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, “Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The Irregular at Magic High School is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user’s Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual.”