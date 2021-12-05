The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc Trailer Confirms Release Date

The Irregular at Magic High School has confirmed its release date for the new Reminiscence Arc anime special with a new trailer! The second season of the anime wrapped back in 2020, and as part of the 10th Anniversary celebration of Tsutomu Sato’s original light novel series first hitting shelves, the franchise branched out with both a new spin-off anime all about Miyuki but will also be returning for a new anime special later this year. In fact, the newest trailer for this upcoming special has officially set quite the surprising release date for the start of this new arc.

While The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc was previously being touted as a third season of the anime, it will now be kicking off with a special new project premiering on December 31st in Japan. It will be making its debut as part of a special New Year’s Eve celebration, and to celebrate has debuted a brand new trailer featuring the new theme song, “Ripe Aster” as performed by Kairi Yagi. You can check out the newest trailer for the upcoming anime from its official Twitter account below:

https://twitter.com/mahouka_anime/status/1467025880144916482?s=20

Risako Yoshida returns from The Irregular at Magic High School’s feature film and second season to direct the new season at Eight-Bit alongside Jimmy Stone. Munemasa Nakamoto returns to write the scripts for the new season, Taku Iwasaki returns to compose the music, and Kana Ishida is providing the character designs once again. Returning and new cast additions include the likes of Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Kikuko Inoue as Miya Shiba, and Aya Endo as Honami Sakurai. The Reminiscence Arc actually takes place within Volume 8 of Sato’s original light novels, and Yen Press has licensed the novels for an English language release.

They describe the Reminiscence Arc as such, “Looking at Miyuki and Tatsuya now, it might be hard to imagine them as anything other than loving siblings. But it wasn’t always this way…Three years ago, Miyuki was always uncomfortable around her older brother. The rest of their family treated him no better than a lowly servant, even though he was the perfect Guardian, watching over Miyuki while she lived a normal middle school life. But what really bothered her was that he never showed any emotions or thoughts of his own. However, when danger comes calling during a fateful trip to Okinawa, their relationship as brother and sister will change forever…”

