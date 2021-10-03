The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc Debuts First Teaser and Poster

The Irregular at Magic High School has debuted the first teaser and poster for its new anime taking on the Reminiscence Arc! Tsutomu Sato’s original light novel series is in the midst of celebrating its tenth anniversary, and following the second season return of the anime last year, the franchise has branched off into new projects. Not only was there a brand new spin-off anime adapting The Honor Student at Magic High School, but there is a third season of the original anime series now currently in the works for a release during the Winter 2022 season.

Following the end of The Honor Student at Magic High School’s anime run this Summer, The Irregular at Magic High School debuted the first teaser and poster for the third season. Confirming that it will begin airing next Winter, it shared the first look at the adaptation for the Reminiscence Arc of Sato’s original light novel series with a teaser and poster that also detailed returning staff, cast, and new additions to the staff and cast for the third season of the series. You can check them out below from the series’ official Twitter account below:

Confirmed returning and new additions to the cast for the Reminiscence Arc so far includes the likes of Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Kikuko Inoue as Miya Shiba, and Aya Endo as Honami Sakurai. Risako Yoshida returns from The Irregular at Magic High School’s feature film and second season to direct the new season at Eight-Bit alongside Jimmy Stone. Munemasa Nakamoto returns to write the scripts for the new season, Taku Iwasaki returns to compose the music, and Kana Ishida is providing the character designs once again.

As the name of the arc implies, this phase of The Irregular at Magic High School focuses on a flashback between the Shiba siblings that shows how Miyuki came to trust her brother so much in the main timeline. Beginning with Volume 8 of Sato’s original light novels, Yen Press has licensed the arc for an English release and describes the Reminiscence Arc as such, “Looking at Miyuki and Tatsuya now, it might be hard to imagine them as anything other than loving siblings. But it wasn’t always this way…

Three years ago, Miyuki was always uncomfortable around her older brother. The rest of their family treated him no better than a lowly servant, even though he was the perfect Guardian, watching over Miyuki while she lived a normal middle school life. But what really bothered her was that he never showed any emotions or thoughts of his own. However, when danger comes calling during a fateful trip to Okinawa, their relationship as brother and sister will change forever…”

What do you think of these first looks at The Irregular at Magic High School's next major arc? What did you think of the anime's second season?