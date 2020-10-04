Watch: The Irregular at Magic High School Season 2 Debuts Opening Theme

✖

The Irregular at Magic High School has finally returned for a second season, and this means it has debuted a new opening theme. After being delayed from an initially intended Summer release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc has finally debuted as part of the new Fall 2020 anime season. Serving as one of the leading anime coming back for a new batch of episodes for the season, the new opening features glimpses of many of the battles and characters to come over this new season.

Now that The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc has officially made its debut, the official Twitter account for the series released a creditless version of the opening theme that debuted with the end of the first episode (so that means no new ending theme sequence just yet). The new opening is titled "Howling" as performed by ASCA, and you can check it out below:

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc is currently streaming on FunimationNOW, and they describe the new season as such, "Miyuki Shiba’s classmate Kitayama Shizuku is on her way to study abroad. For magicians, this is normally impossible, since allowing the genes of someone who can use magic outside their home country’s borders is tantamount to giving up national secrets. But it’s allowed to happen in one case—exchange programs.

And that’s how Angelina Kudou Shields, known as Lina, has arrived in Japan from the USNA to study at First High. Around the time Lina arrived in Japan, magicians began getting attacked by a mysterious being who leaves his victims drained of blood. Will Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba be able to discover the identity of the 'Vampire'?"

