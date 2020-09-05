The Irregular at Magic High School Season 2 Confirms Release Date with New Trailer

The Irregular at Magic High School is one of the many big anime franchises making their return in 2020, and now it has confirmed its Fall 2020 release date with a brand new trailer. Originally scheduled to hit in July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season, Season 2 of this series was unfortunately delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a scheduled release in October. Now thanks to a new update from the series' official Twitter account, we now know that The Irregular at Magic High School Season 2 will be making its debut on October 3rd in Japan.

To commemorate the fact that the second season of the series is only a matter of weeks away, The Irregular at Magic High School has revealed a new trailer. This gives us our best look at the second season yet as every prior teaser and trailer has been light on actual footage. Here we get some of the threats and more coming in the new arc. You can check out the trailer from the series' official Twitter below:

Taking place after the events of the first season and feature film, The Irregular at Magic High School will be adapting the events of the Visitor arc from Tsutomu Sato's original light novel series. The new opening theme of the series is titled "Howling" and will be performed by ASCA (which we get some of in this new trailer). As for the new ending theme, it's titled "Na Mo Nai Hana," and will be performed by Miki Sato.

Cast and staff from the first two seasons and film have returned for the second season as well for studio Eight Bit. Are you excited to see The Irregular at Magic High School's second season? Will you be rewatching the first season to get a refresher? Which anime sequel are you most excited to see this Fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!