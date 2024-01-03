The Irregular at Magic High School is teaming up with LiSA all over again years after the anime's first season, and now the franchise is coming full circle with the artist as part of its 10th Anniversary celebration! Tsutomu Satou's original light novel series came to an end some time ago, but the franchise is roaring back as part of a celebration for the 10th Anniversary of the anime's first season release. As part of this milestone, the anime is returning for a new sequel series bringing back much of the staff and cast from the anime's first two seasons and movie.

They won't be the only ones returning for the new The Irregular at Magic High School series, however, as the newest announcement for the coming anime has confirmed that LiSA will be returning to perform the new opening theme. Unfortunately there are no more concrete details about the name of the new opening theme just yet, but you can check out the announcement promo for LiSA's return below that highlights the opening theme she provided for the anime's first season, "Rising Hope."

What to Know for The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

The Irregular at Magic High School's third series is now on track for a release this year, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Jimmy Stone will be directing the new series for returning production studio 8-Bit with Taku Iwasaki returning to compose the music. Confirmed returning cast so far includes Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, and Kiyono Yasuno as Minami Sakurai. If you wanted to catch up with The Irregular at Magic High School before the new anime premieres, there are quite a few options.

Not only can you check out the first two seasons of the TV anime and movie now streaming with Crunchyroll, but you can also find the Miyuki Shiba focused spin-off anime series, The Honor Student at Magic High School streaming with the service as well. It's still yet to be determined where this new anime will take place within the story, so it's probably best to cover the spread just in case!

Are you exciting to hear LiSA's new opening theme for The Irregular at Magic High School's anime comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!