The Irregular Magic High School Season 3 Promo Highlights Miyuki

The Irregular at Magic High School is gearing up for its big comeback with Season 3 of the anime premiering later this year, and a new promo is highlighting Miyuki Shiba's big comeback! The Irregular at Magic High School is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the anime's original premiere, and it's going all out this year with a brand new season of the series. These new episodes will be hitting later this Spring, and will be tasked with adapting some of the big arcs left to tackle from Tsutomu Satou's original light novel series that haven't been hit yet.

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 will be adapting three major arcs from the light novel series, and will feature a returning staff and cast seen from the first two seasons and movie. To better hype fans for the new season of the series coming this Spring, the anime has shared a special new promo highlighting some of Miyuki Shiba's big moments as it readies for her return in Season 3. You can check out the special promo for Miyuki in The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 below.

What to Know for Mahouka Season 3

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 has not confirmed its release date, but will be premiering sometime later this April. Jimmy Stone will be directing the new season for returning production studio 8-Bit with Taku Iwasaki returning to compose the music. The core returning cast has been confirmed as well with Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Kiyono Yasuno as Minami Sakurai, Yumi Uchiyama as Erika Chiba, Takuma Terashima as Leonhart Saijo, Satomi Satou as Mizuki Shibata, Atsushi Tamaru as Mikihiko Yoshida, Sora Amamiya as Honoka Mitsui, and more all set to come back for the new episodes.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime ahead of the series' return for Season 3, you can find The Irregular at Magic High School now streaming with Crunchyroll. Both the first two seasons of the TV anime and Reminiscence Arc movie are streaming along with the Miyuki focused spin-off anime, The Honor Student at Magic High School. They tease the anime as such, "Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The irregular at magic high school is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user's Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual."

Are you excited to see more of Miyuki in The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3?