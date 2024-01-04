The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Poster Released

The Magic High School is opening its doors once again this year and has a new poster to hype its return with season three.

The Irregular at Magic High School last debuted a new anime episode in 2020, but the class of magic wielders is aiming to make their long-awaited comeback this April. While the first season was animated by Studio Madhouse, the second was covered by 8-Bit, with the latter returning for the upcoming third season. To give fans a better idea of what is to come for the futuristic sorcerer students, a new poster has arrived to gather the anime characters once again.

The Irregular at Magic High School first debuted as a novel series in 2008 and has since created several spin-offs to further flesh out this magical world. While the upcoming third season, slated to arrive this Spring, will see several cast members from the first two seasons making a comeback, it will also be bringing back a big musical act to weave some of its songs. LiSA, the musical performer who has been a big part of anime series such as Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online, and Fate/Zero to name a few, will be making her grand return to the series.

The Irregular Poster at Magic High School

The third season of the anime adaptation will cover three separate arcs from the source material. The storylines will include The Double Seven Arc, The Steeplechase Arc, and The Ancient City Insurrection Arc to round out the anime series. While this April will see the third season arrive, a specific release date for the anime adaptation has yet to be revealed.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out The Irregular at Magic High School, the first two seasons and the movie can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the futuristic story fit to bursting with magic, "April 2095. A century has passed since magic was established as actual technology. The two siblings enroll at a prestigious school for magicians called the National Magic University Affiliated First High School, better known as 'Magic High School.' Tatsuya, the older brother, is an 'irregular" with a fatal flaw to his magic powers."

Are you hyped to return to the world of The Irregular at Magic High School? What has been your favorite anime adaptation that focuses on a classroom setting? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the irregular.