The Irregular at Magic High School Sequel Anime Announced for 2024

The Irregular at Magic High School is coming back with a new sequel anime series dropping next year! Tsutomu Sato’s original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series came to an end a few years ago, but fans of the anime have thankfully been able to see the franchise continue with new entries. The second season of The Irregular at Magic High School anime took on the Visitor Arc a few years ago, and was continued with an anime special for the Reminiscence Arc shortly after. But fans had been eagerly anticipating a potential full third season of the TV anime ever since.

Following the release of The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc last year, it was announced that the franchise would continue with a new anime project now in the works. A year and a few months later, it has now been announced that this new project is a full sequel anime series for The Irregular at Magic High School scheduled for a release some time in 2024. To celebrate the new sequel anime announcement, the new The Irregular at Magic High School anime has dropped the first teaser (which you can see in the video above) and poster that you can check out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/mahouka_anime/status/1680181163137146880?s=20

Mahouka Sequel Anime Announced for 2024

The new Irregular at Magic High School anime series will be releasing in 2024, but does not have a concrete release date as of this initial announcement. Jimmy Stone will be directing the new series for returning production studio 8-Bit with Taku Iwasaki returning to compose the music, and Kana Ishida providing the character designs for the new teaser and poster. Returning cast members confirmed thus far include the main trio of Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, and Kiyono Yasuno as Minami Sakurai.

If you wanted to catch up and check out The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc for yourself, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. It’s officially described as such, “April 2095. A century has passed since magic was established as actual technology. The two siblings enroll at a prestigious school for magicians called the National Magic University Affiliated First High School, better known as ‘Magic High School.’ Tatsuya, the older brother, is an ‘irregular” with a fatal flaw to his magic powers.

The younger sister, Miyuki, is a star student with unmatched magical talent. Though they are now close enough to be mistaken as a couple, just a few years ago, the two had a dysfunctional relationship, where they were nothing more than a master and servant. One incident, however, alters their relationship forever. Three years ago in Okinawa, an unforgettable experience turns their souls and destinies on their heads.”

Are you excited to see The Irregular at Magic High School come back with a new anime next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!