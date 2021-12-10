The Misfit of Demon King Academy to Replace Anos Voice Actor in Season 2

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is set to replace the voice actor for Anos Voldigoad for the second season of the anime! The first season of the series was one of the few new anime productions that managed to release amidst all of the chaos of 2020, yet it struck a chord with fans as one of the standouts of the Summer 2020 schedule and of the year overall. It was finally confirmed for a second season earlier this year, but it seems the series will be getting quite the significant shake up when the new episodes eventually do make their premiere, however.

The official website for The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants has announced that it will be replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice of Anos Voldigoad. While a replacement has yet to be announced (with a planned announcement coming at a later date), the official website did give Suzuki an official thanks from the series’ team while the actor is still in the midst of a hiatus that he entered earlier this year.

While the second season has yet to announce an official release window or date as of this writing, The Misfit of Demon King Academy will be returning for Season 2 next year. The series will once again be produced by SILVER LINK, and will be running for two cours of episodes (meaning at least 24 episodes) split over the course of the year. This means the series will likely air in the Spring season, take a break over the Summer, and return in the Fall for the second half of episodes should the schedule work out. The production staff and potential returning cast is still being kept under wraps as of this writing, but we’ll get those details likely around the same time we get a new Anos voice actor.

If you wanted to check out what all the fuss is about, the first season of the series, it’s now streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe The Misfit of Demon Academy as such, “Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit.”

