The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2B Episode Count Revealed

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is back for the second half of Season 2, and the anime has revealed how long its new episodes will be sticking around for! The Misfit of Demon King Academy has had a tumultuous release schedule pretty much through its entire run. The first season of the anime taking on Shu and Yoshinori Suzuma's original light novel series debuted its first cour during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and was hit with a few hiccups behind the scenes. And unfortunately, this bad luck was continued through the second season of the series too.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 premiered last year, but due to unforeseen production delays, the anime was delayed indefinitely before returning last Summer for the first half of its season. With the anime's first cour ending last year, Part 2 of Season 2 has finally made its return this month as part of the now airing Spring 2023 anime schedule. According to the listings for its Blu-ray and DVD releases in Japan, The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 will last for 12 episodes, bringing the season's total to 24 when it's all wrapped.

How to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 is now releasing its new episodes this Spring, and they will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. Masafumi Tamura directs the anime for Silver Link, and you can catch up with all of the episodes so far with Crunchyroll as well. New additions to the cast for the episodes include Nao Toyama as Arcana, Toshihiko Seki as Ahid Alovo Agartz, and Aoi Yuki as Militia, and Crunchyroll teases what to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy as such:

"Anos Voldigoad was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit."

