The Misfit of Demon King Academy Hypes Season 2B With New Poster

The Misfit of Demon King Academy wrapped up the first half of its Season 2 episodes this Summer, but the anime is already gearing up for the second half of the new season with a new poster! The Misfit of Demon King Academy kicked off Season 2 of the anime earlier this year as one of the most anticipated anime returns of the year overall, but unfortunately it was hit with several delays over the course of its production. Stalling from its original release plans of hitting during the Winter 2023 schedule, it instead returned for its broadcast this Summer with the rest of its scheduled episodes.

But this was only the first half of the episodes planned for The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 overall with two cours initially announced for the new season. With The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 finally wrapping up its first half with its rebroadcasted episodes this Summer, Part 2 of the season will be returning to screens some time in 2024. To celebrate the second half of the season, you can check out the poster for The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 below.

How to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2

The Misfit of Demon King Academy returned this Summer with the full broadcast of the first half of the season, and Season 2 is scheduled for a release in 2024. A more concrete release date or window has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing, but now is the best time to catch up with the episodes as you might have missed them since they premiered at such an odd schedule. You can check out all of the episodes so far now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease The Misfit of Demon King Academy as such, "Anos Voldigoad was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit."

What did you think of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!