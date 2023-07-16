The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Celebrates Comeback With New Poster

The Misfit of Demon King Academy has kicked off its big comeback with Season 2 as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and The Misfit of Demon King Academy is celebrating the anime’s return with a new poster! The Misfit of Demon King Academy has been dealing with quite a bit of trouble behind the scenes during the production of the second season thus far. Not only did they replace the main voice star behind its central character before the new season, but the episodes were hit with an indefinite delay due to troubles caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 began its run earlier this year with a planned two cours for the season, but through the Winter 2023 schedule, the episodes had been struck with sudden delays to the point where Episode 7 and beyond had been delayed indefinitely with no sign of return. It wasn’t until earlier this year that a return was scheduled for the Summer 2023 schedule, and now The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 is celebrating its return to broadcast with a new poster that you can check out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 is now in the midst of its rebroadcast in Japan with Episode 1 airing last week, and will subsequently air its episodes until it catches up with Episode 7 and beyond. Unfortunately a concrete release date has yet to be nailed down for that new episode as of this writing, but if it’s back on the broadcast schedule in Japan it’s likely ready to air the rest of the first cour. If you wanted to catch up with the series, you can now find the first season and current episodes available streaming on Crunchyroll.

They tease The Misfit of Demon King Academy as such, “Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit.”

Are you excited to finally see The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 back on track? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!