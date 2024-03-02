The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2B Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is coming back for new Season 2 episodes this Spring, and has finally set a release date for its new episodes with a new trailer and poster! The Misfit of Demon King Academy had one of the rougher returns for the anime last year as while Season 2 was initially planned to run for two complete cours over the course of 2023, only the first half of the first half of the season aired before it was indefinitely delayed due to complications behind the scenes. Then the first cour finally wrapped up its run late last year.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 will finally be returning for the second half of Season 2 later this Spring, and a new update for the anime has confirmed that these new episodes will be officially kicking off their run on April 12th as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. With the anime returning for a new arc later this Spring, you can check out the newest trailer for The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 in the video above and the newest poster for the new episodes below.

How to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2B

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 will be premiering on April 12th, but the anime has yet to announce its international release plans as of the time of this writing. The new opening theme for the episodes is titled "Maou" as performed by BURNOUT SYNDROMES, and new additions to the cast for the episodes include the likes of Nao Toyama as Arcana, Toshihiko Seki as Ahid Alovo Agartz, and Aoi Yuki as Militia. You can catch up with all of the episodes so far now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease The Misfit of Demon King Academy as such, "Anos Voldigoad was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit."

Are you excited for more of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 this Spring?