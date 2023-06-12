The Misfit at Demon King Academy Season 2 Announces Comeback

Everyone, the time has come! The Misfit of Demon King Academy has been missing in action for a while now, but the team at Silver Link has not forgotten about it. The show announced it was going on hiatus back in February, and now all eyes are back on Anoth. After all, a return date for season two has gone live, and it seems The Misfit of Demon King Academy will launch a comeback ASAP.

The information comes from the anime itself as a new poster for season two just dropped. It was there we learned The Misfit of Demon King Academy will return to the air on July 1st. Rather than pick up with episode seven, the show is going to start from episode one this July and refresh everyone's memory.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Anime restarts with episode 1 scheduled for July 8!



After all, The Misfit of Demon King Academy did head into hiatus in February 2023 after putting six episodes out. The production hit several roadblocks due to staffing issues, but it seems Silver Link has gotten back on track. This means The Misfit of Demon King Academy is becoming a summertime series, so fans of the fantasy rom-com better pay attention.

If you need to catch up on The Misfit of Demon King Academy, you can find all of its current episodes on Crunchyroll. Yen Press publishes the series' light novel in English. So for more details on The Misfit of Demon King Academy, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Anoth, the Demon King of Tyranny, has defeated humans, spirits, and gods alike. But even demon kings get tired of all the fighting sometimes! Hoping for a more peaceful life, Anoth decides to reincarnate himself. When he wakes two thousand years later, though, he finds the world has become too peaceful--his descendants have grown weak and magic is in serious decline. Intending to reclaim his rightful place, he enrolls in Demon King Academy, where he finds that his magical power is off the charts. Literally. And because they can't measure his power, the faculty and other students regard Anoth as a misfit. With the support of Misha, the one student he manages to befriend, the misfit (Demon King) begins his climb up the demon ranks!"

What do you make of this big anime comeback...? Are you excited to tune into The Misfit of Demon King Academy?