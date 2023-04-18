The Owl House Cosplay Highlights Eda's Finale Look

The Owl House has officially brought its run to an end after three successful seasons with the Disney Channel, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Eda Clawthorne's harpy look in the series finale with a cool recreation! The Owl House Season 3 was brought down to three different special length episodes rather than a full season order like the first two seasons, but fans were along for the ride anyway no matter how long it took to tell the final arc of Luz, Eda and King's story after all of these years. And much like the central trio, a lot had changed before it all came to an end.

The Owl House Season 3 featured a dramatic final battle for Luz, Eda, and King to save the Boiling Isles and while Luz unlocked a new form before it was all over, Eda was able to tap into the full extent of her harpy transformation. It's this cool makeover that was brought to life in an equally cool way from artist @nonbinate on Instagram, who has gone viral with The Owl House fans for even recreating Eda's harpy wings! Check it out below:

How to Watch The Owl House

If you wanted to catch the animated series for yourself and see what fans were excited about now that it's all over, you can find all three seasons of The Owl House now streaming with Disney+. The complete series is teased as such, "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

As for the actual series finale, The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 is titled "Watching and Dreaming," and the series finale is teased with, "The fate of everything on the Boiling Isles now rests on the shoulders of a human, a cursed witch, and a determined but tiny little King." A potential continuation has yet to be announced, and rumors about a sequel were even debunked by the creator, but at least fans are clearly going to keep The Owl House alive with cool tributes like this!

How did you like Eda's ending in The Owl House's series finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything animation in the comments!