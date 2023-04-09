The Owl House Series Finale Is Now Streaming: Watch

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3, "Watching and Dreaming" officially brought The Owl House's run to an end with Disney Channel last night, but now fans who missed out can now find The Owl House's series finale now streaming online! The Owl House Season 3 has been dramatically different than the first two seasons of the fan favorite animated series. Cut down to just three specials telling Luz and the others' final story to save the Boiling Isles, the third and final episode of The Owl House Season 3 finally aired and brought all of the adventures to an end.

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 officially brings not only The Owl House Season 3 to an end, but the series overall. Titled "Watching and Dreaming," the final episode of The Owl House picks up immediately after the events of "For the Future" and tosses Luz, Eda, and King into the most emotional and harrowing fights they have been involved in yet. If you missed it's original airing, The Owl House series finale is now streaming with Disney+ and available for free through Disney Channel's official YouTube channel that you can find it below:

The Owl House Series Finale: What to Know

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 is titled "Watching for Dreaming," and when combined with the titles from the first two specials, "Thanks to Them" and "For the Future" spells out a great "Thanks For Watching" message for fans checking out the final season. As for what to expect from The Owl House "Watching and Dreaming," the series finale special is teased as such, "The fate of the Boiling Isles rests on the shoulders of a human, a cursed witch and a little King."

Now that The Owl House has completed its run, you can find all three seasons of the animated series now streaming with Disney+. They tease The Owl House as a whole as such, "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

