The Owl House Finale Gives Luz Powerful Final Form: Watch

The Owl House brought its run to an end after three successful seasons with the Disney Channel, and The Owl House went out with an explosive finale by giving Luz Noceda a powerful final form before it was all over! The Owl House Season 3 had a much different kind of run than the first two seasons of the Disney Channel animated series as it featured three specials rather than the full episode order seen in the first two seasons. But as The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3, "Watching and Dreaming" came to its climax, Luz got some help from a very surprising source.

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3, "Watching and Dreaming," featured a massive final battle for the fate of the Boiling Isles as Belos was able to attach himself to the beating Titan heart and form a powerful new kind of monster. When Luz is absorbed within Belos' expanding toxic body and influence, she's sent to the space in between life and death. Meeting a very surprising ally face to face, Luz is granted the Titan's remaining magical power and dons a powerful new Titan Form for the final battle. Check it out below as shared with Disney Channel's official clip for Luz's Titan Form:

The Owl House: Luz Titan Form Explained

The Owl House "Watching and Dreaming" puts Luz in her worst state yet as she sacrifices herself for the Collector and ends up killed by Belos. But when she's going to pass on, she's instead saved by the Titan, King's parent, who recognized all that she's done for King as they have been watching her since she's come to the demon world. With Belos taking control of their physical body, King's Dad then asks Luz to go back and fight.

Granting her the final bits of their power, Luz ends up fully connecting with the Boiling Isles Titan and becomes a Titan herself, temporarily. This gives her the magical power she needs to join up with Eda and King for a final fight with Belos that ultimately results in their victory. Thanks to the power granted from King's Dad, the unlikely trio of heroes was able to save the demon realm and head off into a bright future.

