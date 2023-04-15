The Owl House Releases Season 3 Movie: Watch

The Owl House has now ended its run with the Disney Channel after three seasons of Luz Noceda's animated adventures in the Boiling Isles, and now there's a cool way to watch through The Owl House's final season with a special compilation video bringing all of its episodes together into a cool movie for The Owl House Season 3! The Owl House's third and final season was much different than the first two as it was shortened into three 45 minute specials that told the entire final arc before it all came to an end for Luz and her friends.

The Owl House Season 3 is now available for streaming with both Disney+ and on Disney Channel's official YouTube channel, but now there's a super cool way to check out the final season. Disney Channel have released a special new video combining all three episodes of The Owl House Season 3, "Thanks to Them," "For the Future," and "Watching and Dreaming," into a single movie like experience that helps to end the saga in a cooler way than ever. Check it out in action below:

The Owl House: Where to Watch

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 1 is titled "Thanks to Them" and is teased, "After months of trying, Luz and her friends make a daring attempt to return to the Demon Realm." Episode 2 is titled "For the Future" and is teased as such, "Luz and her friends race against Belos to confront the Collector and save the Boiling Isles." And finally, The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 is titled "Watching and Dreaming," and the series finale is teased with, "The fate of everything on the Boiling Isles now rests on the shoulders of a human, a cursed witch, and a determined but tiny little King."

You can find all three seasons of The Owl House now streaming with Disney+, and the complete series is teased as such, "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

