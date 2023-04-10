The Owl House Finale Wrecks Fans With Its Emotional Goodbye

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 officially brought The Owl House's animated series run to an end with the Disney Channel, and the series finale has absolutely wrecked The Owl House fans with its emotional goodbye! The Owl House Season 3 had been the most intriguing season of the fan favorite animated series to date as not only was it made to be much shorter than the first two, but had three hour long specials telling its intense climactic story. With The Owl House Season 3's first two specials teeing up a huge climax, The Owl House got even more intense with its series finale.

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3, "Watching and Dreaming" not only served as the final episode of the season, but the final episode of the series overall. This was an emotional finale for many reasons as fans feel like The Owl House is ending with a lot of stories that it could still tell, but at the same time, fans are still thankful that we got to see a grand finale for the fan favorite animated series at all. So it led to all sorts of mixed emotions for fans watching the final episode.

Read on to see how The Owl House fans are feeling about the series finale, and let us know your thoughts! How did you feel about the way The Owl House brought everything to an end?