The Owl House Finale Wrecks Fans With Its Emotional Goodbye
The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 officially brought The Owl House's animated series run to an end with the Disney Channel, and the series finale has absolutely wrecked The Owl House fans with its emotional goodbye! The Owl House Season 3 had been the most intriguing season of the fan favorite animated series to date as not only was it made to be much shorter than the first two, but had three hour long specials telling its intense climactic story. With The Owl House Season 3's first two specials teeing up a huge climax, The Owl House got even more intense with its series finale.
The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3, "Watching and Dreaming" not only served as the final episode of the season, but the final episode of the series overall. This was an emotional finale for many reasons as fans feel like The Owl House is ending with a lot of stories that it could still tell, but at the same time, fans are still thankful that we got to see a grand finale for the fan favorite animated series at all. So it led to all sorts of mixed emotions for fans watching the final episode.
Read on to see how The Owl House fans are feeling about the series finale, and let us know your thoughts! How did you feel about the way The Owl House brought everything to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
A Fitting Tribute!
// toh spoilers— Beetle 🪲 toh spoilers (@PENIZMUNCHER) April 9, 2023
it's genuinely insane that the owl house ended after so long, this show was so important to me, so I decided to make a tribute to it. Please enjoy and stream #Toh #tohspoilers #theowlhouse #ThankYouTheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/nDz6jL4S0l
Thank You For These Characters!
#ThankyouTheOwlHouse for bringing to life amazing characters and a story that will forever be in my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4nJ1p6qnUe— carol🌱 (@anacarolinaflr) April 9, 2023
"Perfect Ending"
The Owl House season 3 finale "Watching and Dreaming" is magnificent. It's a perfect ending to one of the phenomenal and highly impactful animated series in western animation history. Thank You Dana Terrace and the entire cast and crew.#TheOwlHouse #ThankYouTheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/jrZf0PV1t9— Chinnu Atluri (@Chinnu_Atluri97) April 9, 2023
Love The Owl House!
i remember thinking it was going to be just a silly little show about gay witches. and then i fell in love. thank you, the owl house, for bringing me so much happiness and comfort. i know these characters will stay with me for a lifetime. i love you. pic.twitter.com/z7rXJQs5Ff— r a y 🌧 (@mrzavvka) April 9, 2023
Goodbye Boiling Isles!
Goodbye, Boiling Isles!#TheOwlHouse #TheOwlHouseFinale #ThankyouTheOwlHouse #theowlhousefanart pic.twitter.com/s0VrJ5xo3z— Outsider (🚩Commisions Open 🚩) (@Erick_Tosb) April 9, 2023
How It Started vs. How It Ended
TOH SPOILERS || TOH FINALE || THE OWL HOUSE #ThankyouTheOwlHouse— secretário da luz TOH SPOILERS (@nocedamity) April 9, 2023
how it started // how it ended pic.twitter.com/JBjsIJibTO
So That's Really It, Huh?
so that's it.— Codecuts (@Codecuts1) April 9, 2023
the owl house is really over.
just like that.
my favorite show.
i will not be the same.#ThankyouTheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/HwABDNZwo7
Survived
#ThankYouOwlHouse / #ThankyouTheOwlHouse :— Shiny | #THANKYOUOWLHOUSE (@theowlhoused) April 9, 2023
TOH is absolutely flawless. The way it had a shortage of time due to show getting cut short, yet it still managed to give us an AMAZING finale. Everything about TOH is top-tier. Thank you Dana and the crew for your hardwork on TOH ! pic.twitter.com/EtPmmr4pms
Can't Put It Into Words
// toh spoilers
In all seriousness, #ThankyouTheOwlHouse <333 I cannot put into words how much this show has impacted my life. I am forever grateful for all those who were apart of this show, you guys are seriously amazing. Thank you, The Owl House. pic.twitter.com/kj66Z8FGUA— ！GOB2﹒★ TOH SPOILERS (@gobisdrowning) April 9, 2023
Farewell!
Farewell, The Owl House
“Us Weirdos Have to Stick Together”— Jermaine Universe ⭐️ (HBO + Disney + FOX + NBC) (@JermiloGamingHD) April 9, 2023
(2020-2023)#TheOwlHouse #TheOwlHouseS3 #TOHSpoilers #WatchingAndDreaming #TheOwlHouseFinale #ThankYouTheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/d0k73Pq8VJ