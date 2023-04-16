The Owl House Creator Addresses Sequel Rumors

The Owl House has come to an end after three seasons, but unfortunately fans who were holding out for a potential sequel series following rumors sprouting have gotten some tough news as the official creator behind it all has addressed those follow up rumors! The Owl House came to an end with three seasons under its belt, but The Owl House Season 3 was notably changed behind the scenes quite a bit when compared to the first two seasons. Not only was it quickly confirmed to be the final outing, but it was reduced down to three different hour long special episodes.

The Owl House Season 3 came to an end with three special episodes that told the final arc of Luz Noceda and her friends' story to save the Boiling Isles. But as fans desperately hope for more, The Owl House series creator Dana Terrace did debunk potential sequel rumors but did leave some hope that there could be a return to this animated world in the "distant future" after Terrace got the ability to explore other creative endeavors.

(Photo: Disney Television Animation)

Will The Owl House Have a Season 4?

When asked about a potential sequel on Instagram for The Owl House rumored by fans to be in the works at Disney, Terrace noted the following, "There's no [The Owl House] continuation [at the moment][,] and I do need a break[,] but I don't like closing myself off to any possibilities. Maybe in the distant future there can be more but right now, just personal work and new projects!" As of the release of The Owl House's final episode, Dana Terrace confirmed there are no future plans but the possibility seems to be there should an opportunity come around someday.

If you wanted to catch the series for yourself, you can find all three seasons of The Owl House now streaming with Disney+. The complete series is teased as such, "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

(h/t @DisneyAPromos on Twitter)