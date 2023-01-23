The Owl House Season 3 "For the Future" Special Now Streaming for Free

The Owl House has officially premiered the second major episode of its third and final season with the Disney Channel, but now there's a great way for fans to catch up as the "For the Future" special is now streaming online and completely for free! The third and final season follows up a very intense second season, but although the fan favorite animated series will be able to reach a proper conclusion, it's far from the length that fans had been hoping for. At the same time, the first entry in this final season was a huge hit with fans.

With the first episode of the third and final season, "Thanks to Them," premiering last Fall, there was a ton of anticipation leading into the premiere of Season 3's second episode, "For the Future." It's such a big deal that Disney Channel released the episode straight to its official YouTube channel. That means fans around the world can now check out The Owl House's newest episode completely for free, and with over one million views already logged for the premiere, fans are already checking it out. You can find The Owl House Season 3 episode, "For the Future" below:

How to Watch The Owl House Season 3

The Owl House's third season now has two episodes under its belt as of the time of this writing, but a premiere date for the third and final episode has yet to be confirmed. With the second entry now streaming with YouTube, there's a perfect place to catch up before it all comes to an end. If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the series, and the first episode of Season 3 too, you can now find The Owl House streaming with Disney+.

They tease the series as such, "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

