The Owl House Celebrate Second Season 3 Special
The Owl House Season 3 is back on Disney Channel tonight and fans are levitating as they count down the hours to "For The Future." 9pm ET on the network is the special time for a lot of viewers and as bonus, Disney Channel is making the episode available at 10pm PT on YouTube. With only two specials left until The Owl House's end, emotions are running high on social media. Creator Dana Terrace and the crew have been posting images for everyone to obsess over for weeks now. And today's promo picture is just The Collector looking menacing on a blank background. The promos for this week's entry have focused on the antagonist and King as The Boiling Isles looks a little bit different since Luz and her friends fled at the end of Season 2. Check out some of the best posts down below!
Before Season 3 got rolling, Disney Television Animation had this to say on Twitter, "They've all come so far in their time away from the Boiling Isles, but what hurdles do you think Luz, Amity, and their friends still have to face? Find out in season 3 of #TheOwlHouse, premiering today! #WatchOnDisneyChannel"
Don't miss the new ep of The Owl House this weekend 🌟 pic.twitter.com/IDtZ4VKkgW— Tristan Y 🇵🇭 Lookin for work (@trisketched) January 20, 2023
What are you expecting from this new episode of The Owl House? Let us know down in the comments!
None of us saw
Can you believe it guys. the new owl house episode none of us saw yet is coming out tomorrow. are you excited ? pic.twitter.com/iYxuZpcNWi— Willow 🌱 TONIGHT (@cIowncoven) January 20, 2023
It feels like anime
Reposting because The Owl House is back!!#theowlhouseason3 #theowlhouse #toh #tohfanart pic.twitter.com/HHXbnQ5Qc7— 🌈Nessaslatincorn🦜 CLOSED COMMS (@Nessaslatincorn) January 21, 2023
What a ride
I'm gonna miss The Owl House so so much. I'M SO NOT READY TO SAY GOODBYE TO THEM I CAN'T BELIEVE IT'S ALMOST OVER 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FT5TOrgbtk— Rilla (@rilla_exe) January 21, 2023
Tremendous work
The Owl House day! It's crazy how far we've come! pic.twitter.com/Hw3lAxXWRg— xeternalflamebryx (@eternalflamebry) January 21, 2023
Let's hope she keeps all of it
Imagine if luz kept a scrapbook of the images she has from the owl house 🥺 pic.twitter.com/W9LIyV1s1D— Jonathan (@Kartbro48) January 17, 2023
One awesome moment
A clip for ‘THE OWL HOUSE: For the Future’, the penultimate episode of the series.
The special premieres this Saturday at 8pm on Disney Channel, 10pm (PT) on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/51RAJfXTQL— Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) January 18, 2023
Absolutely real
TODAY ‼️#TOH #TheOwlHouse #TheOwlHouseSeason3 pic.twitter.com/sgkalSTaVg— Is The Owl House Season 3B Out Yet? (@IsTOHOutYet) January 21, 2023
Get Excited
The future is here 🦉 Don't miss part 2 of #TheOwlHouse finale this Saturday at 9p! #WatchOnDisneyChannel pic.twitter.com/LDscZ24SRn— Disney TVA (@DisneyTVA) January 18, 2023