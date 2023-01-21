The Owl House Celebrate Second Season 3 Special

The Owl House Season 3 is back on Disney Channel tonight and fans are levitating as they count down the hours to "For The Future." 9pm ET on the network is the special time for a lot of viewers and as bonus, Disney Channel is making the episode available at 10pm PT on YouTube. With only two specials left until The Owl House's end, emotions are running high on social media. Creator Dana Terrace and the crew have been posting images for everyone to obsess over for weeks now. And today's promo picture is just The Collector looking menacing on a blank background. The promos for this week's entry have focused on the antagonist and King as The Boiling Isles looks a little bit different since Luz and her friends fled at the end of Season 2. Check out some of the best posts down below!

Before Season 3 got rolling, Disney Television Animation had this to say on Twitter, "They've all come so far in their time away from the Boiling Isles, but what hurdles do you think Luz, Amity, and their friends still have to face? Find out in season 3 of #TheOwlHouse, premiering today! #WatchOnDisneyChannel"

