The Owl House Series Finale Poster Released

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 is inching closer to its premiere, and The Owl House is getting ready to bring the fan favorite animated series to an end with a new poster showing off an intense new look at The Owl House's series finale! The Owl House Season 3 has been a much different affair than the first two seasons with a shortened order that brought it down to three distinct specials allowing the series to finish its story before The Owl House ends its run with the Disney Channel. Now that end is finally here after much anticipation.

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 "Watching and Dreaming" series finale special is gearing up for its premiere with the Disney Channel in just a few more days, and series creator Dana Terrace and animation director Andy Garner-Flexner are celebrating with an intense new look at The Owl House's final episode with a new poster teasing quite the final battle for Luz, Eda, and King ahead before it's all over. Check out the final poster for The Owl House series finale below:

Nothing lasts forever..



Tune in April 8th for The Owl House’s final episode “Watching and Dreaming”



Poster by me and @oh_heyyy_andy pic.twitter.com/WcXuWOc4Nz — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) April 3, 2023

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3: What to Know

The Owl House "Watching and Dreaming" series finale special is currently scheduled to premiere with the Disney Channel on April 8th, and has also been confirmed to be streaming on their official YouTube channel on April 8th at 10:30PM PT. As for what to expect from The Owl House "Watching and Dreaming," the series finale special is teased as such, "The fate of the Boiling Isles rests on the shoulders of a human, a cursed witch and a little King." You can find the first two seasons of The Owl House, and the first two episodes of Season 3, now streaming with Disney+.

They tease The Owl House as such, "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

