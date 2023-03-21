The Owl House Series Finale Trailer Released

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3's big premiere with Disney is only a couple more weeks away, and now The Owl House is showing off the first look at what to expect from the grand finale with the trailer for The Owl House "Watching and Dreaming" series finale special! The Owl House Season 3 kicked off some time ago with the first two episodes of its three special planned final season, and things have been building to an intense send off for Luz and all of the other characters we have met through The Owl House's run to this point.

The Owl House "Watching and Dreaming" will be serving as the third and final special of The Owl House Season 3, and thus be the final episode of the series so far. Luz, Eda and King have already been through quite a lot with the first two specials in The Owl House Season 3, and Disney's first trailer for The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 is teasing that the main trio will be going through even more heartbreak before it's all over. Check out the trailer for The Owl House "Watching and Dreaming" below:

How to Watch The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3

The Owl House "Watching and Dreaming" series finale special is currently scheduled to premiere with the Disney Channel on April 8th, and will also be streaming on their official YouTube channel on April 8th at 10:30PM PT for those fans who aren't able to tune into the channel. As for what to expect from The Owl House "Watching and Dreaming," the series finale special is teased as such, "The fate of the Boiling Isles rests on the shoulders of a human, a cursed witch and a little King."

You can find the first two seasons of The Owl House, and the first two episodes of Season 3, now streaming with Disney+. They tease The Owl House as such, "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

