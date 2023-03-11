The Owl House Reveals Season 3 Finale Release Date

The Owl House will be bringing its series to an end very soon, and the creator behind the series has revealed the release date for Season 3's big finale special! The Owl House Season 2 ended with a major cliffhanger that left Luz, Hunter, and the others out in the human world, and fans got to see them reintegrate and return to the Boiling Isles with the first two episodes of Season 3 thus far. As the second episode of Season 3 left off on an even bigger cliffhanger, the grand finale is almost here to show how it all will come to an end.

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 will be bringing the series' run to an end with the title "Watching and Dreaming." There are still very few details about what we can expect to see from the final episode of the third season (and final episode of the series' run overall), but it has been confirmed by series creator Dana Terrace (who announced the news on Twitter) that The Owl House Season 3's finale will be releasing on April 9th on the Disney Channel.

(Photo: Disney Television Animation)

How to Watch The Owl House Season 3

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3, "Watching and Dreaming" will be airing on April 9th on Disney Channel, but there has yet to be a reveal of its potential streaming release date. The second episode of the season, "For the Future," was released for free on YouTube (which is still available as of this writing) shortly after its premiere on the Disney Channel, so perhaps it could be the same situation here! If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of The Owl House, and the first two episodes of Season 3 as well, you can now find The Owl House streaming with Disney+.

They tease The Owl House as such, "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

