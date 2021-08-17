The Owl House Star Mae Whitman Comes Out as Pansexual

✖

The Owl House star Mae Whitman came out as pansexual this week, after an emotional couple of days for the fandom. She took a second to share some words about how much the Disney Channel series has meant to her. Fans immediately rushed to offer some messages of encouragement and thanks for her role in the wildly popular animated show. Disney has to be pleased with the sheer volume of fan interactions when it comes to Dana Terrace’s show. Luz Noceda’s adventures have been a definite bright spot for so many young viewers out there.

“Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like ‘The Owl House’,” Whitman gushed. “Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world!”

“I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders,” she continued in a second tweet. “This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)”

You'll be getting a lot more of The Owl House after the hiatus because Disney greenlighted Season 3. "Dana and her team have created a series that continues to push the envelope with epic and diverse storylines, an astounding world and multifaceted characters that have captivated our audience," wrote Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels when the season got announced. "We're eager to showcase more adventures in seasons two and three."

