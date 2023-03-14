The Owl House Shares Series Finale Synopsis

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 will be making its big premiere in just a couple of weeks, and The Owl House is getting fans ready for the series finale with its first synopsis! The Owl House returned after Season 2 with a much shorter Season 3 order than initially expected. Ending with three hour long specials rather than get a full slate of episodes, each new special has been a huge success with fans as Luz and the rest of The Owl House's characters prepare for the final fight to save the Boiling Isles once and for all.

The Owl House Season 3's first two specials made some big strides for Luz and the others as they not only made their way back to the Boiling Isles, but were able to clinch a very big victory. But the cliffhanger from the second special teased The Collector would be making his move, and it seems like that will all come to a climax with the series finale titled, "Watching and Dreaming," scheduled for a release on the Disney Channel on April 8th.

(Photo: Disney Television Animation)

How to Watch The Owl House's Series Finale

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 3 is titled "Watching and Dreaming" and will be airing on the Disney Channel on April 8th. According to guide listings for the third and final episode of the season (and thus final episode of the series overall), "Watching and Dreaming" is teased as such, "The fate of the Boiling Isles rests on the shoulders of a human, a cursed witch and a little King." It looks like there's going to be quite the intense battle ahead, so now's the time to catch up before the series is all over!

You can find the first two seasons of The Owl House, and the first two episodes of Season 3, now streaming with Disney+. They tease The Owl House as such, "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

What are you hoping to see in The Owl House's series finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

(h/t – @DisneyAPromos on Twitter)