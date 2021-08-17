The Prince of Tennis Brings More Content to Funimation

✖

The Prince of Tennis has brought more of its anime franchise to Funimation! Takeshi Konomi's original Shonen Jump manga series is currently in the midst of a huge revival not only following the release of a few original OVA anime specials, but with a new CG movie taking place between the original series and its sequel coming to Japan in the near future. With the franchise making its comeback in such a big way, now fans have another opportunity to check out the original anime adaptation released for the franchise over the years with a new update from Funimation.

Following their license of the The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future OVA earlier this Spring, Funimation has now added a huge new wave of The Prince of Tennis' original anime run to their FunimationNOW streaming service. This includes a chunk of the first anime, the sequel anime, and a few of the OVAs and specials released soon after for fans in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand.

Ready for another batch good, good sports content? 🎾 The Prince of Tennis episodes 51-75, The Prince of Tennis II and more are heading to Funimation August 17! Find out more: https://t.co/KwIL4kU9TF pic.twitter.com/pK2ZGMhaMz — Funimation (@Funimation) August 16, 2021

The new The Prince of Tennis additions to Funimation's library break down as such:

The Prince of Tennis (Episodes 51-75)

The Prince of Tennis II

The Prince of Tennis II OVAs

The Prince of Tennis II OVAs vs. Genius 10

Funimation has confirmed that The Prince of Tennis episodes will be streaming with English subtitles while The Prince of Tennis II will be available with English, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. For those curious about the potential streaming for the English dub, Funimation has revealed that news on that will be revealed in the future. While this has yet to include the first 50 episodes of the series, this is currently the best way to keep up with The Prince of Tennis' anime before the new movie hits Japan.

The Prince of Tennis' new CG movie has yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing, but at least fans can jump back into this classic sports series in a new way!