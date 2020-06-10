The Promised Neverland Fans Are Blown Away By Amazon Series Announcement

Fans were left stunned earlier today when it was confirmed that Amazon, the larger than life online retailer and the company responsible for the streaming service of Prime Video, is developing a live action series for the popular anime series of The Promised Neverland. Though the franchise will be ending its story shortly with the final chapter of the manga, the anime adaptation is looking to cover all the material of its source material. With this shocking development, Social Media is blowing up right now with anime fans letting their voices be heard!

For those unfamiliar with The Promised Neverland, the series follows an orphanage of young children who discover that their world is ruled by monsters and what they thought was originally their home of safety is in fact an environment treating them as "lambs being lead to the slaughter". With the trio of kids in Emma, Ray, and Norman learning the truth, they participate in a sinister game of cat and mouse as they attempt to figure out how to escape this horrible world and set themselves free of the scary orphanage that they once loved.

