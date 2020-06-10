The Promised Neverland Fans Are Blown Away By Amazon Series Announcement
Fans were left stunned earlier today when it was confirmed that Amazon, the larger than life online retailer and the company responsible for the streaming service of Prime Video, is developing a live action series for the popular anime series of The Promised Neverland. Though the franchise will be ending its story shortly with the final chapter of the manga, the anime adaptation is looking to cover all the material of its source material. With this shocking development, Social Media is blowing up right now with anime fans letting their voices be heard!
For those unfamiliar with The Promised Neverland, the series follows an orphanage of young children who discover that their world is ruled by monsters and what they thought was originally their home of safety is in fact an environment treating them as "lambs being lead to the slaughter". With the trio of kids in Emma, Ray, and Norman learning the truth, they participate in a sinister game of cat and mouse as they attempt to figure out how to escape this horrible world and set themselves free of the scary orphanage that they once loved.
Great Idea And A Fav!
I KNEW this would happen, and it's a great idea and this is one of my few faves but real kids would age too fast.. and they need to do this justice by covering every detail!!
‘Promised Neverland’ Live-Action Series in Development at Amazon https://t.co/U6DuPTgxfl via @variety— Kasio (@Kasionz) June 10, 2020
A Creator Shares His Excitement!
Excited to be adapting the scary, soulful, hopeful PROMISED NEVERLAND to with @charismatic_mf , @MasiOka, Fox 21and Amazon. I met the two creators in December in Tokyo and fell in love with the spirit behind their project https://t.co/w9hBeGbRLD— rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) June 10, 2020
From The Makers of Lord Of The Rings Series
If amazon is tackling lord of the rings, which you CANNOT do cheap and now they're going after the Promised Neverland? holy shit https://t.co/l2C9DLEQRu— 《《Kryll》》 (@KrillinDVillain) June 10, 2020
Keeping An Open Mind
Amazon got The Lord of the Rings and The Promised Neverland as live action series now. This could end up becoming something amazing or could potentially bomb.
I’m staying open minded but I really hope they turn out great— AG (@YourAnimeGuy) June 10, 2020
Scard But Hopeful
I’m scared but I feel like if anything can work in live action it would be The Promised Neverland— AsianMerr (@anthonydookins) June 10, 2020
Would Definitely Translate Well
Oooo this would translate super well into live action.
Btw if you haven’t seen The Promised Neverland get on it. It’s a great horror anime that was in Shonen Jump of all things (for whatever reason)
Shits lit. https://t.co/LXKU7J8R6E— Divine Genesis | WEBTOONCANVAS (@myeternalsin) June 10, 2020
