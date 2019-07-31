The Promised Neverland Director Reveals Creator’s One Demand

The Promised Neverland may be finished with its first season, but the TV show has proven it has what it takes to last. After a well-received debut, fans are eager to see Emma make her reappearance in season two, but the team behind the show must keep one thing in mind. The creator of The Promised Neverland gave the director one set demand about the heroine, and it is one which fans will love to hear.

Recently, the director of The Promised Neverland appeared in Los Angeles for Anime Expo 2019. It was there the creator was asked about his work on the show, and Mamoru Kanbe said he was given some specific instructions when it came to Emma.

In fact, creator Kaiu Shirai wanted to make it clear that Emma was no damsel in distress. When it comes to rescues, Emma will always save herself before picking up others.

“First of all, the author mentioned Emma is not a princess. And so I asked him what type of girl is she, and I was told she’s like a knight in shining armor,” Kanbe said.

For those who have seen The Promised Neverland, this description should come as no surprise. Emma is the lead heroine of the anime, and she is self-sufficient to the core. Though maternal, Emma has a rough edge which she uses to strike fear into anyone who dares threaten her family. As the show continues, Emma’s savior streak will surely grow with each episode, and fans are excited to see the heroine develop in kind.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”