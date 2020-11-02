The Promised Neverland Reveals Original Concept Art of Emma and More

✖

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland might have ended its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this year, but the series surprised fans with a new look at how it all came to together with a peek at the original concept art for series characters such as Emma and more. The Promised Neverland came to an end earlier this Summer with the release of its final chapter, and in the months since the franchise has been exploding in popularity and visibility with a number of new projects and adaptations in the works.

One of the upcoming projects is a special art book compiling much of the art and work that went into The Promised Neverland, and to celebrate the release of this upcoming collection the official Twitter account for the series shared a look at some of the official concept art and designs for the main Grace Field House trio of Emma, Ray, and Norman. Check it out below:

As fans can see from these concept pieces, Emma, Norman, and Ray had gone to evolve into much different looks than we got in the final series. Although the three of them do have a lot of contrasts and similarities to the final designs, the one dramatically different is undoubtedly Emma. Not only is her hair color a more muted tone, but her famous cowlick started off less outwardly poking out.

Thankfully, the final designs were a huge success with fans as while the manga has ended, The Promised Neverland's franchise is set to continue with a second season of its anime adaptation, a live-action film releasing in Japan later this year, and a new live-action TV series in the works with Amazon. But what do you think of this concept art?

How do you feel about these early takes on The Promised Neverland's Emma, Norman and Ray? Do you prefer these earlier designs or the final ones? Excited to see the franchise continue with all of these new projects? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!