The Promised Neverland: How Does the Series End?

The Promised Neverland never promised fans a happy ending, but that did not stop fans from hoping. Time and again, readers pitched the manga's co-creators ways for the story to end which wouldn't crush their hearts. Now, the final chapter of the series has gone live, and fans are wondering how everything ended up.

As it turns out, chapter 181 is heartbreaking in its own ways, but it leaves fans with a glimmer of hope. Not all is well with Emma's group, but the final installment of The Promised Neverland gives readers hope that all will be well... eventually.

Chapter 181 begins with a fast introduction to the current timeline; It has been two years since Emma faced her final demon and was forced to make a choice would save her family at the cost of her dreams. When chapter 181 picks up, fans find Ray and Norman leading their younger siblings on an adventure to find Emma who has disappeared.

When the kids were brought into Human World, they were stunned when Emma was not with them, and they mounted a two-year search for her. They were unable to find her despite their technology, but they are able to find her after an agonizing search. Ray is the person who feels her presence in an unmarked town, and Emma shocks them all when she is unable to recognize anyone.

All of the younger kids are heartbroken by the reveal, but Norman moves through the announcement with ease. He confesses a bunch of information about the group, and the gang convinces Emma to come with them after a foggy memory returns to her. The climatic decision comes suddenly, and it acts as the final page of The Promised Land. After throwing destiny to the wind, Emma decides to live together with her family once more, and the future from there is uncertain for Emma.

What do you make of this final chapter? Does it do The Promised Neverland justice? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.