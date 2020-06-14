The Promised Neverland's Ending Has Fans All Sorts of Emotional

It has been nearly four years since The Promised Neverland made itself known, but its time has come to an end. The final chapter of the hit manga was published today, and fans were reluctant to say goodbye to the story. Readers have finally steeled themselves to read the emotional finale, and as you might imagine, the Internet is filled with emotional reactions to the last chapter.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for The Promised Neverland below:

(Photo: Shueisha)

For those who are caught up with the manga, they will know The Promised Neverland has been busy. Emma, Norman, and Ray have not had any time to rest since they broke their family out of their orphanage. After learning they were to be sold as food for monsters, Emma was determined to change the brutal system which wanted her loved ones dead, and she managed to make it happen.

Now, the manga's final chapter follows Emma at fifteen as she lives a new life... but without her family. The girl has lost her memories and lives a quiet life with an older man who acts as the father she never had. While she eventually meets back up with her family, Emma fails to regain her memories of Ray, Norman, or anyone else. But the final chapter promises the trio will stay connected as they relearn one another after several years apart.

Of course, an emotional ending like this would get to fans, and they are sharing their reactions online. You can check out some of the social media posts below as fans celebrate Emma's victory and mourn her lost family. It comes as zero surprise that readers want nothing but happiness for Emma, and this final chapter of The Promised Neverland proves the heroine can reach such a goal.

Have you checked out this final chapter of The Promised Neverland just yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!