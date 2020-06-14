The Promised Neverland's Ending Has Fans All Sorts of Emotional
It has been nearly four years since The Promised Neverland made itself known, but its time has come to an end. The final chapter of the hit manga was published today, and fans were reluctant to say goodbye to the story. Readers have finally steeled themselves to read the emotional finale, and as you might imagine, the Internet is filled with emotional reactions to the last chapter.
So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for The Promised Neverland below:
For those who are caught up with the manga, they will know The Promised Neverland has been busy. Emma, Norman, and Ray have not had any time to rest since they broke their family out of their orphanage. After learning they were to be sold as food for monsters, Emma was determined to change the brutal system which wanted her loved ones dead, and she managed to make it happen.
Now, the manga's final chapter follows Emma at fifteen as she lives a new life... but without her family. The girl has lost her memories and lives a quiet life with an older man who acts as the father she never had. While she eventually meets back up with her family, Emma fails to regain her memories of Ray, Norman, or anyone else. But the final chapter promises the trio will stay connected as they relearn one another after several years apart.
Of course, an emotional ending like this would get to fans, and they are sharing their reactions online. You can check out some of the social media posts below as fans celebrate Emma's victory and mourn her lost family. It comes as zero surprise that readers want nothing but happiness for Emma, and this final chapter of The Promised Neverland proves the heroine can reach such a goal.
THANK YOU
THANK YOU, THE PROMISED NEVERLAND!!
I felt like the last chapter could've been more but I will be satisfied with what we are given.
Once again, thank you so much to Posuka and Shirai-sensei!! pic.twitter.com/aHNs0sIrh0— 『 THANK YOU TPN 🦉 』 (@22194N) June 14, 2020
Completing the Journey
I wish the last chapter of The Promised Neverland was 54 pages cause that was too short lol.
It was a nice little ending and even though I’ve hated on it a lot, I’m still going to miss it. Didn’t end up as the manga I thought or wanted to be (comparing with the first arc) and pic.twitter.com/qUHOP2gNSi— AG (@YourAnimeGuy) June 14, 2020
A Well-Deserved Rest
the last chapter of the promised neverland got me crying so hard. 181 of tpn is so unfair c'mon why can't they be happy? Emma went through sh-tty times for years.. doing her best for her family. jeez is too much to ask for a moment of peace??? pic.twitter.com/79hZOoFMvS— mikayuu canon |seraph mika| (@hyakuyastan) June 14, 2020
So Much Love
the promised neverland... bby i will always love you 3 pic.twitter.com/IqdinzFuWv— aley // 📌 PINNED!! (@chiracult) June 14, 2020
Together at Last
The promised Neverland ended :(( but glad they got reunited 😭😭 norman crying was hard to see ngl and ray looks so good ah my mf kids finally going to be happy pic.twitter.com/z62tGVThbO— mi (@shoutobabie) June 14, 2020
A Wonderful Series
Kaiu Shirai and @DemizuPosuka's The Promised Neverland was a fantastic. I was fairly new to @shonenjump when they still had the weekly magazine. This was one of my first manga's I was able to read when it started and follow until today's end. Great series! Thank u for this story pic.twitter.com/6KFMGwNTis— Kevin (@failuretothink) June 14, 2020
Handle with Care
i'm crying reading the last chapter of the Promised Neverland 😭😭 aaa my heart so fragile aaaaaaaaaaa— Mammochi + Ace ❤️ (@dayahpathi) June 14, 2020
A Single Thumbs Up
I liked the Promised Neverland's climax, but it's epilogue was a little... eh
overall, a pretty decent comic— 鬼丸XLR (@onimaruxlr) June 14, 2020
