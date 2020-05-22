The Promised Neverland Teases Final Climax for Next Chapter

The Promised Neverland could very well be coming to an end soon as it's now teasing the final climax. The Promised Neverland has been in the midst of its final arc for quite some time, and has been teasing a few climaxes over the course of the last few months. But the developments from the last few chapters of the series especially seem to tease that this could finally be in. Series creators Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu might really be getting ready to bring the series to an end if a new promo is anything to go by.

A promo for the June 1st issue of Weekly Shonen Jump is teasing that The Promised Neverland will be getting a special color page for its upcoming "climax" in cede issue. This could mean many things, but it just might be ushering in the final chapter of the series in just a couple of weeks from now.

The series has previously teased several climaxes through the final arc, but there doesn't seem to be much more room to explore. Each of the latest chapters of the series has been closing out some major plot threads as Emma and the other kids no longer have to fear being eaten by demons. The farm system has been dismantled, and the kids are preparing to head into the human world officially.

The Promised Neverland will receive the Cover & Lead Color Page for Issue #26 as it reaches its “climax” pic.twitter.com/O3O6QD5p7p — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) May 21, 2020

The last big questions the series still has to answer is showing us what the human side of the world looks like, and giving us the full details of Emma's new promise. The series won't need a lot of time to explore these mysteries, so fans might really be heading for the end this time. The series has seen a divisive response from fans for the last several arcs, so hopefully the series can wrap in a way that will somehow please as many of its readers as possible.

How are you feeling about The Promised Neverland's final arc so far? How do you think the series will come to an end? Do you think the series finale is only a couple of chapters away?

