The Promised Neverland Season 2 Is Coming to Toonami

The Promised Neverland has been working its way through season two this year, and fans will get to check out its dub on cable before long. Thanks to a new announcement, netizens have been informed The Promised Neverland is bringing its latest season to Toonami. So if you have been waiting to watch the series, your time is almost here!

According to Toonami, The Promised Neverland will bring season two to the lineup on April 10 at 1:30 am. If the schedule doesn't shift to accommodate the new season, this means The Promised Neverland is taking over Fire Force's spot. And as there is more left of season two to go, fans will not want to miss out on The Promised Neverland right now.

"The Promised Neverland" returns to Toonami with season 2 on April 10th at 1:30 AM! pic.twitter.com/Uq3Inhxvc6 — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) March 17, 2021

Of course, there are some fans who might disagree with you. The show's second season has been met with largely mixed reviews to date. The hype for The Promised Neverland was high following its intense first season, but the anime dropped the ball on season two. The pacing was met with critiques from the start, and things went up a notch when season two skipped a major arc from the manga. If you know of the Goldy Pond arc, you can forget about seeing it in this second season. And as you can imagine, the story shift sparked some nasty debates with fans.

Still, The Promised Neverland can always turn around its reputation around with time and effort. The rest of season two might prevail against all odds, so if you want to judge the show for yourself, then you can tune into Toonami starting next month.

