How The Promised Neverland Season 2 Can Be Saved

Adapt The Goldy Pond Arc (Photo: Shueisha) This is a major one as fans of the manga were disheartened when it was revealed that the second season of The Promised Neverland would be skipping one of the most beloved arcs of the series. It's no secret that sequels can be difficult, with the first season setting a high bar for the future storyline to hit, but the Goldy Pond Arc did an amazing job of incorporating the terror that was lying in wait from the first story arc in a brand new way. Following Emma as she explored a brand new part of the world, the horror of this arc is considered a hit for a reason.

Work On The Art (Photo: Clover Works ) While the artwork provided by CloverWorks Studio isn't necessarily a slight against the series, there definitely appears to be a problem with direction according to many fans of the original manga story. Specifically, fans pointed out how Norman's new "gang" that he encountered, which gave him a giant secret that can change the world in the orphans' favor, simply couldn't live up to their original interpretation in the manga. While we don't know what is happening behind the scenes, it seems as if the anime adaptation has a long way to go before hitting the standards set by the manga.

Take Things Slow Many fans will agree that the way that the series brought back Norman was faulty in the fact that they blasted through the explanations of just where the young orphan had been via a boatload of exposition, let alone that it was chosen to dive into instead of Goldy Pond. Maybe the studio needed more time for the series to be in the oven to give fans more episodes, which could have further explored the trials and tribulations that Norman had gone through following the terrifying escapades at Grace Field House.

Infuse More Horror (Photo: CloverWorks) It's extremely difficult to live up to the first season of The Promised Neverland, but one aspect of the anime that worked so well was the game of "cat and mouse" that could be translated well enough into the current season that has been sorely lacking. With Mom no longer being a threat that is hovering over the heads of the orphans of Grace Field House, there needs to be a force of nature that permeated every corner and crevice and made the anime as popular as it became.