The Promised Neverland Sparks Debate After Fans Rally for Cancellation

The Promised Neverland is coming under fire these days, and some fans think the show has lost its way with season two. Earlier this year, the series made a big comeback as season two made its awaited debut. The big release quickly earned ire after it was made clear a pivotal arc was being skipped over or moved. And now, well - it seems netizens are warring over whether the show needs to continue.

The whole ordeal kicked off when a fan on Twitter made the plea. The user The25thBam_ had enough of season two when it failed to properly introduce some fan-favorite characters. The newcomers prompted the user to back support for the anime's cancellation, and as it turns out, their ire is shared by many others.

CANCEL THE PROMISE NEVERLAND ANIME RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/SGmHekyML3 — Monkey D. Bam (@The25thBam_) February 20, 2021

You can see just some of the reactions in the slides below. After deciding to skip the Goldy Pond arc, fans were hoping The Promised Neverland would make good on a promise to entertain fans and readers alike. However, manga lovers were horrified by the debut of Norman's followers. Cislo, Barbara, Minerva, and Vincent have been keep fans waiting for some time. However, their introductions were butchered with lackluster animation and static action. Now, some fans are calling for a boycott, and others admit they wouldn't care if The Promised Neverland was cancelled ahead of season three.

