Gorgeous Cosplay Honors The Rising of the Shield Hero’s Best Girl

The Rising of the Shield Hero made its anime debut this year, and it became a hit with fans after a bumpy start. After a packed first season, the show has fans coming back for repeat binges thanks to its characters with one girl being a favorite in particular. And if you ever wanted to cosplay Raphtalia, no problem!

You know, since one fan just showed the world how it is done and done right.

Taking to Twitter, a cosplayer known as YukimuraYY2 shared a few photos of their Raphtalia cosplay. As a fan of The Rising of the Shield Hero, the fan made sure to get every detail down just so.

As you can see above, the cosplay sees Raphtalia in a stunning copper wig with ears attached. The look continues with a stunningly accurate costume which The Rising of the Shield Hero made famous. Topped off with some knee-high boots, Raphtalia completes her look with a massive sword that would strike fear in anyone who valued their life.

It’s not surprising to see how excited fans are about this look, and you only have to check out comments online to see. After all, The Rising of the Shield Hero is a top-tier title, and it hasn’t dipped in popularity even after ending. In fact, the Japanese TV station AT-X polled fans about their favorite anime series of 2019 so far, and it was there the show came in first. Not even Isekai Quartet or Demon Slayer managed to outdo The Rising of the Shield Hero as the fantastical anime took home the top prize.

So, do you give your seal of approval to this gorgeous cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally conceived by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime is produced by Kinema Citrus. The series is described as such: “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”