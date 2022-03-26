The Rising Of The Shield Hero Unveils New Trailer And Poster For Second Season

The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of many series that is set to make a comeback this April, with the second season bringing back Naofumi and his ragtag band of adventurers that are quite different from the typical warriors we’ve come to know in the medium. With Anime Japan giving us lots of new information for major franchises, this Isekai has come out swinging with not just a new key visual but a new trailer to show how the Shield Hero’s cadre is expanding with season two.

One of the things that make Shield Hero so different from the other Isekai series in the medium of anime is the fact that Naofumi as a protagonist is widely despised thanks in part to everything not going his way when he arrives in this new world, which is definitely an understatement. Joined by three other heroes in the Spear Hero, Sword Hero, and Bow Hero, Naofumi finds himself hated by the world and taking in misfits from around the world to save the world that isn’t quite fond of him at the moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest trailer for the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero can be seen below, giving us an idea of where the series is headed, with the new key visual hitting the net as well:

https://youtu.be/ZhMJONSuYkc

https://twitter.com/animetv_jp/status/1507598507204657159?s=20&t=1Jtf6OVwPT0WmJweYx9QWg

If you have yet to dive into the world of The Rising of the Shield Hero, Crunchyroll offered an official description for the series to catch you up to speed with this magical world:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

Are you hyped for the return Naofumi and company next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Isekai.