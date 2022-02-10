The Rising of the Shield Hero Releases Season 2 Poster, Trailer

The Rising of the Shield Hero has been out of commission for a while now, but the series isn’t done with fans. For those who don’t know, the hit series promised a new season would hit fans in 2022, and a short delay won’t keep The Rising of the Shield Hero from its promise. The show will drop this spring, and a new poster-trailer combo has gone live for the release.

The update comes from The Rising of the Shield Hero itself on Twitter. The anime not only shared its first poster for season two but dropped a trailer as well. So if you have been missing Raphtalia, well – today is definitely a day of celebration.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2

As you can see above, the new trailer showcases the anime’s overhauled art style, and fans seem to be enthralled with the big makeover. The Rising of the Shield Hero has never looked this crisp before, and fans are eager to see what its heroes get into this season.

If you are not familiar with this franchise, you have some time to catch up before its return this March. The Rising of the Shield Hero debuted in 2012 through some light novels before its manga adaptation debuted two years later. This take on the franchise blew up in popularity and gave Kinema Citrus reason to order an anime adaptation. Season one was a hit, and now its comeback is being overseen by a new group. DR Movie will bring season two to life, and its team’s take on Naofumi Iwatani is being met with praise so far.

If you want to know more about The Rising of the Shield Hero, you can check out its details below. The show is streaming over on Crunchyroll for subscribers:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

What do you think of this first look at season two? Are you hyped for the return of The Rising of the Shield Hero?