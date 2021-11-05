The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Highlights Raphtalia in New Teaser

The Rising of the Shield Hero is highlighting Raphtalia in a special new teaser trailer for Season 2 of the anime! Following the massive success and response to the first season of the series, it was confirmed that The Rising of the Shield Hero was not only going to be coming back for a second season, but a third as well. Production on the second season had initially slated release for the new episodes this Fall as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, but was unfortunately delayed until a release in April next year as part of the Spring 2022 schedule.

This means we have unfortunately not seen much of the new season in motion, but as 2022 quickly approaches we’ll likely see far more of the new season through promotional materials such as this new teaser trailer for the season highlighting Raphtalia’s role in it all. Teasing what to expect from the loyal sword fighter in the coming season by looking back on her journey with Naofumi in the first season, this trailer definitely hypes up that we’ll be seeing much more from these new episodes soon. Check out the newest teaser below:

If you wanted to check out The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s first season in time for the anime’s return next Spring, you can currently find the first season (with both an English subtitled and dubbed release) now streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero.

Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

