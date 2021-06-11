Crunchyroll Expo 2021 to Feature The Rising of the Shield Hero Stars

✖

Some of the stars behind The Rising of the Shield Hero will be in attendance during the upcoming Virtual Crunchyroll Expo! Following the debut of their very first virtual version of Crunchyroll Expo last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they will be going virtual once more later this August. Kicking off later this Summer, Crunchyroll had previously announced some of the guests and events being featured during the special event. Now their latest update has confirmed that The Rising of the Shield Hero fans will have a lot to look forward to.

Crunchyroll has announced that The Rising of the Shield Hero stars Kaito Ishikawa (who voices Naofumi Iwatani in the series), Asami Seto (the voice of Raphtalia), and Rina Hidaka (the voice behind Filo) will all be a part of the upcoming Virtual Crunchyroll Expo. While there has yet to be a concrete time or date announced, the event itself will be taking place over the August 5-7 weekend. More information about what fans can expect has been revealed as well.

(Photo: Kadokawa)

Along with the confirmation of The Rising of the Shield Hero's stars, there will be a Crunchyroll Industry panel that will detail many of the projects coming from the streaming service such as the original series, High Guardian Spice (that has been in development for quite some time without any major updates such as this). But with The Rising of the Shield Hero's stars now confirmed, this looks even better for potential Season 2 news.

After being confirmed to be in the works for a Fall release (which will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside its debut in Japan), we have not gotten to see much of The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season outside of its early promotional trailers and posters. We still need to get a concrete release date for the new season, and this would be the perfect opportunity to do so. If not, we could at least see some of it in motion!

If you wanted to attend Crunchyroll Expo 2021 yourself, you can find more details and potentially register here for the three-day event completely for free. As for The Rising of the Shield Hero, you can catch up with the first season through their streaming service as well, and they describe the anime as such, "Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero.

Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"