The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Releases First Poster

The Rising of the Shield Hero is coming back for a third season soon, and the anime has given fans the first look at the new season with the first poster for Season 3! Following the successful first season of the series back in 2019, it was confirmed that the anime taking on Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series would continue for two more seasons. With the second season of the series premiering earlier this Spring to an admittedly divided response among fans, all eyes are on the next season to see how it all will stick the landing at the end of the day.

The Rising of the Shield Hero has yet to set a release window or date for Season 3 as of this writing, but it was confirmed that Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes alongside their release in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. To help celebrate this update for this new season (which also confirms some returning staff for the third season), you can check out the first poster for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 below that sets up a mysterious new figure:

If you wanted to jump into the first two seasons of the series before the third season premieres, The Rising of the Shield Hero is now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"

