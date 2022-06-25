The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Hypes Finale With Special Trailer

The Rising of the Shield Hero has brought its second season run to an end together with the rest of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and the series is hyping its final episode for the season with a special new trailer showing off Naofumi Iwatani's journey through the anime so far. The second season of the series was one of the most highly anticipated returns of the Spring schedule overall, but it became a much different kind of story thanks to the rough first half of the episodes. Now as the season came to an end, it's time to see how the second season sticks the landing.

The Rising of the Shield Hero has officially ended its second season in Japan, but it's still going to be a little while longer before the English dubbed release of the season (which includes some shake ups behind the scenes due to some unfortunate circumstances) ends its run too. With Crunchyroll releasing the English dubbed finale for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 on Wednesday, July 27 at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT, they hyped the finale with a special trailer that you can check out below:

(Photo: Kinema Citrus / DR MOVIE)

If you wanted to catch up with The Rising of the Shield Hero's run so far, you can check out the first two seasons of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll. The English dub for the second season still has quite a lot of ground to cover, so there's plenty of time to catch up. A third season of the anime has been previously confirmed to be in the works, but there has yet to be any release date or window set for the next season as of this writing.

As for what to expect from the second season before jumping in, Crunchyroll teases The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 as such, Learning that people are hurting, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can help, word comes that the Spirit Tortoise is free. Assembling Raphtalia and Filo, they uncover scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

What did you think of The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season? How did it compare to the first season of the series? Will you be checking back in when Season 3 of the series hits in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!