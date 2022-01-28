New Seven Deadly Sins Game Announced

A new game based on The Seven Deadly Sins has been revealed by developer Netmarble. The Seven Dead Sins: Origin is currently in development for PC, consoles, and mobile devices. According to Gematsu, the game will feature an open-world for players to explore, and will feature a new protagonist. However, the game will also feature a number of playable characters from the manga and anime that inspired it, including Meliodas, Merlin, and more. Unfortunately, very few details have been revealed about the game, as of this writing. Hopefully, Netmarble won’t keep fans waiting too long for more information!

A trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin can be found embedded below.

Despite the limited information provided by Netmarble, there are some things we can glean from the trailer. The game already looks like it will offer some gorgeous environments for players to explore, both in the daytime and at night. The world itself looks vast, and there will be underwater areas to explore, as well. Players will apparently be able to call on other characters to help them, as we can see when Meliodas summons Diane to create a bridge (around the 55-second mark in the trailer). All in all, this video does a really nice job building hype for the game!

It’s unclear how long players will have to wait until this game is released, or if it will even arrive outside of Japan. Netmarble’s previous game based on the series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, debuted in Japan and Korea in 2019, before coming to North America in 2020. It’s possible The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin could also take a year to translate before release, but it’s impossible to say for certain. The anime and manga have only grown in popularity worldwide since then, however, which could inspire Netmarble to try getting the game in other territories sooner. For now, fans will just have to wait and see.

What do you think of this trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin? Are you looking forward to the game's release?